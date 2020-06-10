CLOSE
‘Looney Tunes’ Are Back, But Elmer Fudd Can’t Hunt Bugs Bunny With a Gun Anymore

Looney Tunes

Source: Movie Poster Image Art / Getty

‘Looney Tunes’ have made a return with new cartoons on HBO Max, but one of the most notable changes involve how Elmer Fudd is hunting and chasing after Bugs Bunny.  He is using a scythe instead of his signature rifle.

So why the change in weapon, and will it change the tone in our favorite animated shorts?

From Uproxx:

“We’re not doing guns,” executive producer Peter Browngardt said in an interview with the New York Times. “But we can do cartoony violence – TNT, the Acme stuff.”

The scythe first appeared in the 2019 short “Dynamite Dance,” and many did not notice the change until it became part of HBO Max.

So far, plenty had a lot to say on the new look and feature:

I can’t believe this needs to be said, but Yosemite Sam and Elmer Fudd were never responsible gun owners anyway. pic.twitter.com/4dgJ83WVgu

— Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) June 7, 2020

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Andy Neitzert and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Movie Poster Image Art and Getty Images

Gif and First through Fourth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

