The Bijou Star Files: Beyoncé To Sign $100 Million Deal With Disney !?

Beyoncé To Reportedly Sign $100 Million Deal With Disney, Fans Can Possibly Expect Three New Projects

Could Queen Bey be signing a $100 million deal with Disney? New reports point to yes. Read More

Jack Dorsey Says Twitter & Square Will Honor Juneteenth As A Company Holiday

With Juneteenth right around the corner, Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square announced both companies will observe the special date as a company holiday. Read More

Russell Simmons Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Could Never Say That Someone Doesn’t Feel Victimized’

Music mogul Russell Simmons is opening up about the sexual assault allegations brought against him in the HBO documentary “On the Record.” The documentary gives first-hand accounts of rape claims made against Russell by multiple women, allegations that he has repeatedly denied. Read More

Iggy Azalea Confirms That She Has A Baby Boy!

We haven’t seen too much of Iggy Azalea on the ‘gram, but rumors have been swirling for months about her giving birth to a child. Now, Iggy is confirming those rumors, and reveals she has a baby boy! Read More

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 69 To Donate The Proceeds From Their Newest Collaboration To Bail Assistance Program

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 69 are back with another collaboration, Roomies, but this time, they’re doing it for a good cause! Read More

Tulsa Cop Says Research Shows Blacks Shot ’24 Percent Less’ Than They ‘Ought To Be’

The officer said he was “misquoted” while discussing police shootings in America. Read More

Derek Chauvin, Former Cop Who Killed George Floyd, Was Reportedly Negotiating a Plea Deal Prior to His Arrest

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was recorded kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he died, was reportedly in plea deal talks with the county attorney’s office before his May 29 arrest. Read More

Coachella Officially Canceled for 2020, Won’t Return Until April or October 2021

Coachella officially won’t be returning until sometime in 2021. Read More

This Can’t Be Good: NeNe Leakes Retweets Call to Fire Andy Cohen and Accusations of ‘Systematic Racism’

Are NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen at odds? Read More

We Love This: Gabrielle Union’s Production Company to Adapt George M. Johnson’s ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ Memoir for TV Series

George M. Johnson’s bestselling memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue is being adapted for television. Read More

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags From Races and Its Properties

NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday. Read More

Tiffany Haddish Breaks Down Recalling Friends Who Have Been ‘Slaughtered By the Police’ [Video]

“I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl.” Read More

Derek Chauvin and George Floyd Knew Each Other Coworker Says — And They ‘Bumped Heads’ [Video]

“No doubt in my mind – he knew exactly who George was.” Read More

Anna Wintour Admits ‘It Can’t Be Easy to Be a Black Employee at Vogue’

“There are too few of you,” the editor-in-chief said in a company note. Read More

Lizzo Hits Back at Body Shamers in a Workout TikTok: ‘I’m Working Out to Have My Ideal Body Type’ [Video]

Lizzo has a message for people concerned about her health. Read More

ERIC GARNER’S MOTHER GEORGE FLOYD GOT US OVER THE HILL To Pass NY Chokehold Bill

Eric Garner’s mother says George Floyd’s death is largely responsible for an anti-chokehold bill finally getting passed in NY — making it a bittersweet victory for her after years of fighting for it. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS SPARK STATUES GETTING TOPPLED… All Over The World

George Floyd protesters are taking their anger and frustration out on historical statues deemed to undermine the movement … and it’s happening all over the world. Read More

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER CASE ROOKIE EX-COP RELEASED ON BAIL

Thomas Lane, the rookie ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s murder case is out of jail after posting his $750k bail. Read More

Louisville Police Release Breonna Taylors’s Incident Report; Nearly Blank And Includes No Details About Her Killing

The incident report put together by the Louisville Metro Police for the murder of #BreonnaTaylor is nearly blank. Read More

NBA Reportedly Considering Using NBA 2K Sounds During Game Broadcasts

When the NBA returns in July, it will surely look different, and now it might sound different, too. Read More

Thousands still without power as severe weather slams Northeast Ohio

High winds caused more than 80,000 power outages in FirstEnergy’s service areas. Read More

