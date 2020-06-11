LOCAL NEWS: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces June 15 Reopening Date

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is finally opening back up after the coronavirus pandemic closed down the popular attraction.

It has been announced that it will reopen on June 15 with its set hours from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

We are thrilled to welcome fans back and reopen on June 15th. Working closely with health experts, we have new health & safety protocols in place. Advance tickets will be required and are available online only. Get all of the info you need to visit here: https://t.co/BEun54az4b pic.twitter.com/q4bVzMI8Z6 — Rock Hall (@rockhall) June 11, 2020

To get tickets, you must get them online in order to enter the museum.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Rock Hall is also introducing early access at 10 a.m. for teachers on Mondays, vulnerable fans on Tuesdays, Rock Hall members on Saturdays and health care workers on Sunday. Safety precautions include daily continuous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum, temperatures checks at entry and limited capacity.

Another guideline is that guests and staff all must wear masks inside, and social and physical distancing is highly encouraged.

More safety rules and mandates are at its website.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Barry Winiker and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland