LOCAL NEWS: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces June 15 Reopening Date

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum is finally opening back up after the coronavirus pandemic closed down the popular attraction.

It has been announced that it will reopen on June 15 with its set hours from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To get tickets, you must get them online in order to enter the museum.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The Rock Hall is also introducing early access at 10 a.m. for teachers on Mondays, vulnerable fans on Tuesdays, Rock Hall members on Saturdays and health care workers on Sunday.

Safety precautions include daily continuous cleaning, hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum, temperatures checks at entry and limited capacity.

Another guideline is that guests and staff all must wear masks inside, and social and physical distancing is highly encouraged.

More safety rules and mandates are at its website.

 

