LOCAL NEWS: Gas Leak in Portions of Cleveland’s University Circle

There was a gas leak in one of the neighborhoods on Cleveland’s east side that caused a road closure and evacuations of several buildings.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Officials say construction crews accidentally struck a gas line near University Circle, shutting down Hazel Drive from East Boulevard to Magnolia Drive. Firefighters worked to secure the area, & the leak has now been abated.

That should be avoided until further notice.

 

