The Bijou Star Files: Is Nicki Minaj Having a Baby !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 12, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops ‘Trollz’ featuring Nicki Minaj + Fans Speculate She’s Pregnant

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s latest collaboration “Trollz” just dropped. Read More

NASCAR truck racer Ray Ciccarelli says he’s quitting after Confederate flag ban

On Wednesday, NASCAR made a huge announcement regarding the Confederate flag. Then, driver Ray Ciccarelli made an announcement of his own…“Well its been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over, i don’t believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love….” Read More

Dr. Amy Acton resigns as Ohio Department of Health director

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio’s state health director who has become a household name around the state during the coronavirus crisis, has resigned effective immediately, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. Read More

Ohio’s coronavirus patients on average now infecting less than 1 other, state estimates

The spread of coronavirus has declined in nearly every region in Ohio to the point that on average less than one new person is being infected from each existing case, data presented by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday showed. Read More

Bill to allow 4 a.m. bar closings, Sunday liquor sales passes Ohio House

A bill allowing Ohio bars and restaurants to stay open until 4 a.m. on weekends and sell liquor on Sundays without a special permit passed the state House of Representatives 75-16 on Thursday. Read More

Ohio GOP state senator fired from ER doctor job after using racist language

State Sen. Steve Huffman, a Dayton-area Republican, has been fired from his position as an emergency room doctor after using racist language to question whether people of color are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus because of poor hygiene. Read More

Starbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Anything That Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement

Starbucks, like many other businesses and retailers, took to social media to proclaim their support for the black community amid nationwide protests against police brutality and social injustice. Read More

Kandi Burruss Gets Emotional As She Talks About Having To Talk To Her 4-Year-Old Son About Police Brutality

Kandi Burruss joined Andy Cohen for a virtual episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” and during the episode, which also featured Tamron Hall, they talked about the current climate of the world and Andy asked Kandi to talk about the dialogue she has with her children during this time. Read More

NFL Donating $250 Million to Help Fight Systemic Racism, WIlling to Work with Colin Kaepernick…on Initiatives

Roger Goodell and the NFL have pledged to donate $250 million over the next 10 years to help fight social injustice. Read More

Influencers Pose in Blackfaceto Show Solidarity with Black Lives Matter Movement

While people are watching the state of our country abroad, many european “influencers” are attempting to show solidarity…in the worst way. Read More

Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock After Nearly 7 Years Together

Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock. Read More

Journalist, TV Writer Jas Waters’ Cause of Death Revealed

The 39-year-old, who worked on shows such as This Is Us and Kidding, died by hanging and the manner of death was ruled as a suicide according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Read More

Wendy Williams Says No More ‘At Home’ Shows, Will Wait for Studio Return

Williams had previously announced in May that she was taking some time off from her show over health concerns related to her Graves’ disease. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com