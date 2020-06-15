JusticeforRobertFuller: Black Man Allegedly Found Hung From A Tree Near City Hall (L.A.)

According to The Shade Room, a young black man was found dead hanging from a tree in Palmdale California.
Robert Fuller from Palmdale California, was found with a rope around his neck. His body was found at 4am at a tree in Ponicitlan Square according to Los Angeles Sheriff Department.
The reasoning behind this disturbing death remains unknown. Many alleged he was lynched, others say it may have been suicide.
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ___________________ #Roommates, a disturbing story is coming out of Palmdale, California. According to a local news reports, a black man was found hanging from a tree near the Palmdale City Hall—and while authorities are suspecting suicide, many believe he may have been lynched. ____________________ As reported by The AV Times, a young black man in his 20s (now identified as 23-year-old Robert Fuller from Antelope Valley) was found with a rope around his neck and hanging from a tree very close to the Palmdale City Hall building in Los Angeles. Fuller’s body was found around 4AM on June 10th hanging from a tree in Poncitlan Square, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau. _____________________ While Dean stated that all early indicators point to Fuller committing suicide by hanging, investigators are waiting for full autopsy results and information from his family to find out if he had any past issues with mental illness. Meanwhile, Fuller’s family has created a GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses. So far, almost $27,000 has been raised of a $40,000 initial goal. Palmdale City officials-Click The Link In Bio To Read More!
Twitter reacts to the disturbing news.
