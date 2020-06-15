Being in quarantine can cause anybody to go crazy so your relationship may be going through it.
Today’s Eva’s Corner is to remind you that right now no one can be 100% so take it easy on your partner. Even though Teddy Pendergrass may have said love is 50/50, that doesn’t exist. You may have to show up for your partner because today might not be their day and vice versa. This is just a reminder that no one is perfect but your relationship should be worth it.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals
10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals
1. Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons & Djimon HonsouSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. FKA Twigs & Robert PattisonSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Mariah Carey & Nick CannonSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Tamara Mowry & Adam HousleySource:Getty 4 of 12
5. George Lucas & Mellody HobsonSource:false 5 of 12
6. Iman and David BowieSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Alicia Keys & Swizz BeatzSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Tina Turner & Erwin BachSource:false 8 of 12
9. Grace Hightower & Robert DeNiroSource:false 9 of 12
10. Opal & Ron PerlmanSource:false 10 of 12
11. Heather Headley & Brian MussoSource:false 11 of 12
Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A Pandemic [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com