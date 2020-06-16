FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CLEvELAND RADIO SIMULCAST: A CONVERSATION ABOUT RACE, EQUALITY And Inclusion to include mayor, police chief on JUNE 17

Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert, Urban League CEO Marsha Mockabee to join “Justice For All” program, airing on 21 Cleveland-area radio stations Wednesday

CLEVELAND – Radio One, iHeartMedia, Entercom Communications, Good Karma Brands and Salem Communications, the region’s top radio corporations, have teamed up to produce, “Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion,” a first of-its kind radio simulcast that will feature Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and other area civic leaders on Wednesday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

The 90-minute conversation will air across 21 Cleveland area stations. The event also will include Destination Cleveland CEO David Gilbert and Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha Mockabee.

The conversation will be moderated by award-winning veteran newswoman Romona Robinson, the first African-American woman to anchor a nightly newscast in Cleveland.

The conversation will focus on how the region can begin to deconstruct systemic racism, among other topics including:

Identifying the region’s vision for race, equality, and social justice

Ensuring the voices of the region’s underserved are heard

Barriers that perpetuate inequality and structural racism

Mechanisms and structural changes in need of review

“A discussion as significant as this one requires all of us to come together and listen to each other,” leaders of the five radio corporations said jointly. “Together, our radio stations reach more than 95% of the people in Cleveland — people of all ages, races and backgrounds. We all recognize this unique inflection point in the history of our city and our country. Now is the time to share in a meaningful dialogue that allows us to hear people on all sides, recognize our similar views and discuss how we can begin to work together toward meaningful progress, including justice and equity for all.”

Participating stations include:

iHeartMedia: WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM 99.5 WGAR WHLK 106.5 The Lake WMJI Majic 105.7 100.7 WMMS WTAM 1100/106.9 FM ALT 99.1 Real 106.1 Fox Sports 1350 “The Gambler”

Entercom: 92.3 The Fan WKRK 98.5 WNCX Q104 WQAL Star 102 WDOK

Radio One: Z107.9 WENZ 93.1 WZAK Praise 94.5 WJMO 1490 News Talk WERE

Good Karma Brands: WKNR 850 ESPN Cleveland 1540 ESPN Cleveland

Salem Media Group: WHKW The Word 1220 AM WHKW The Word 96.9 FM



More information on the event is available at http://www.JusticeForAllCleveland.com.

About “Justice For All” simulcast

“Justice For All: A Conversation about Race, Equality and Inclusion” is a joint venture developed by Adcom in partnership with Radio One, iHeartMedia, Good Karma Brands, Entercom Communications and Salem Communications.

