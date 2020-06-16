The Bijou Star Files: Beware Of False Collections For The Cause

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 16, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Karlie Redd Is Reportedly A Single Woman–Divorce From Arkansas Mo Finalized

Karlie Redd was married and divorced so quickly that if you blinked, you missed it. According to @bossip, the reality star is reportedly back on the market, as a single woman. Read More

NFL team should sign Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell says

Roger Goodell would like to see Colin Kaepernick back in the NFL this season. It’s a different tone from what Goodell said in December when he declared the league had “moved on” from Kaepernick. Read More

Lil Wayne Steps Out With New Model Girlfriend Just Weeks After His Engagement Ended

It appears that Lil Wayne has officially moved on despite ending his recent engagement just weeks ago. Lil Wayne and his new model girlfriend Denise Bidot made things Instagram official with a set of new photos—along with a very revealing caption from the new lady in Weezy’s life. Read More

Amanda Seales Named As The Host Of The 2020 Virtual BET Awards

Roommates, it’s that time of year again! Although this year’s BET Awards ceremony will be completely different than in years past due to the coronavirus outbreak—there still has to be a host and Amanda Seales has been chosen for the job. Read More

Charmaine Speaks Out Following Viral TikTok Video With Her Baby Girl

Black Ink Crew’s Charmaine is speaking out after posting a TikTok video featuring baby girl on Instagram. If you didn’t see the video, Charmaine was participating in a challenge where she splashed water on her daughter’s face, and after facing some backlash, Charmaine is explaining exactly what went down. Read More

Simone Responds To Allegations About Using Plagiarized Content In Her Book

Simonehas been in the hot seat for the past few weeks, as folks have not been here for some of her commentary in regards to the current social and political climate. Unfortunately, she was called out over the weekend about using plagiarized content in her new book, and she is finally speaking out about it. Read More

Ray J and Princess Love Sued for Not Paying $20,000 Reward for Found Dog

Ray J and Princess Love offered up a reward to anyone who found their lost dog. Someone found the pup, returned it, but never got the reward — and now they’re suing. Read More

3 NYPD Cops Hospitalized After Reportedly Drinking Bleach-Spiked Milkshakes at Shake Shack [Photo]

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were reported to be alert. Read More

Bloody pig mask, roaches and a funeral wreath: 6 eBay employees ‘orchestrated extensive harassment campaign’ against couple

David Harville, 48, of New York City, eBay’s former Director of Global Resiliency, was arrested this morning in New York City on the same charges and will make an initial appearance via videoconference in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. Read More

Feds to review investigations into two Black men found hanging in Southern California

Federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, are reviewing investigations into the deaths of two Black men who were recently found hanging in Southern California. Read More

Millions Donated to ‘The Black Lives Matter Foundation’ — But It’s Not Affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Movement

For the last few weeks, we’ve seen companies raise millions in the name of Black Lives Matter. Read More

NASCAR Driver Ray Ciccarelli Threatened to Quit Over Confederate Flag Ban, Says His Family Is Now Being ‘Attacked and Abused’

NASCAR truck series driver Ray Ciccarelli says he and his family have been on the receiving end of online abuse since he threatened to quit racing after NASCAR banned the confederate flag. Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS FAMILY PISSED ABOUT PHONY GOFUNDME …Okay with Wendy’s Burning

Rayshard Brooks‘ family members say fake GoFundMe pages soliciting donations on their behalf have sprung up all over the crowd-sourcing site … and they want ’em gone, immediately. Read More

SUPREME COURTRULES EMPLOYERS CAN’T DISCRIMINATE AGAINST LGBTQ+

The Supreme Court just handed a massive win for the LGBTQ+ community … after ruling federal law protects gay and transgender people from workplace discrimination. Read More

HOLLYWOOD PRIDE/BLM RALLIES CARS PLOW THROUGH PROTESTERS

At least 2 L.A. drivers were NOT down to go around protesters marching for Black Lives Matter and Pride — instead, they went right through them, hitting pedestrians. Read More

Donald Trump’s Niece To Expose Tax Fraud & Family Secrets In Upcoming Tell-All

Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, is gearing up to release her highly anticipated salacious tell-all this summer that will expose the secrets of the current president. Mary is the daughter of Trump’s deceased brother, Fred Trump Jr., and the eldest grandchild of Fred Trump Sr. Read More

Tick-Borne Disease on the Rise in New York; Symptoms Similar to COVID-19

In 2020 it’s one thing after another. COVID-19, racism, and now a tick-borne disease that’s rising in New York. Read More

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ‘not confident’ baseball season will happen

“It’s just a disaster for our game,” Manfred tells ESPN, as owners and players remain far apart on deal to return… Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at http://www.wzakcleveland.com