The Bijou Star Files: Scarface Say’s He’s Supposed To Be Dead From COVID-19

Scarface Says His Kidneys ‘Never Came Back’ After Coronavirus Battle: ‘I’m Supposed to Be Dead’

Rapper Scarface has revealed that is still recovering from significant kidney damage caused by coronavirus.

Head of Cleveland’s black police union says defunding police ‘needs to be looked at’

The president of the union representing Cleveland's black police officers said that police wield too much power and reforms including the defunding of police and the rolling back of laws that shield officers from some civil lawsuits "need to be looked at."

Pickle Flavored Doritos Are Officially In The U.S.

IONO about y'all but I'm personally not into allathat pickle pickle stuff, but I know there are a lot of you who are and may be here for this. Pickle flavored Doritos are apparently in the U.S. officially!

Eliza Reign Reportedly Rejects Future’s Offer Of $1,000 A Month In Child Support

Eliza Reign is letting her baby daddy Future know he needs to go back to the drawing board because she is not pleased with what he's offering her in terms of child support.

A black officer stepped in when a white cop had a suspect in a chokehold. She was fired and the city wants an investigation

Officials in Buffalo, New York, want an investigation into the firing of a black police officer who intervened when a white colleague had a suspect in a chokehold.

Eva Marcille Will Not Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Next Season

We all have seen the ladies of RHOA go through the highs and lows on the show, but it looks like another housewife will be making an exit from the show.

Two Police Unions Spreads False Rumors NYPD Officers Were Intentionally Poisoned By Shake Shack Employees, Investigation Clears the Restaurant of Any Wrongdoing

A few police officers at a New York Shake Shack thought their milkshakes tasted funny and believed employees may have tried to poison them.

Cameras Capture Dramatic Rescue of Suicidal Dad Who Drove Over San Diego Cliff With Twin Daughters in Car [Video]

CCTV footage shows the moment the car accelerated over the cliffside, flipping and landing on its roof in the rocky waters 50ft below.

Georgia Cop Holding Six Black Teens at Gunpoint Sparks Panicked Scene: ‘They’re Babies!’ [Video]

There were panicked scenes in Georgia on Monday as a police officer held six Black teens at gunpoint.

Reward of up to $50,000 offered for information leading to arrest in Na’kia Crawford murder investigation in Akron

Summit County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those involved in Na'kia's murder. Additionally, the Crawford family has offered a reward of up to $20,000 and Dr. Cliff Deveny, president of Summa Health, has donated an additional $25,000 to Crime Stoppers in Na'kia's name.

State of Ohio now borrowing money from federal government to pay unemployment claims

More than one million Ohioans have had to file for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus shutdown, putting the state's Department of Job and Family Services under strain.

BEYONCE & JAY-Z SUED YOUR ‘BLACK EFFECT’ RIPPED ME OFF …In Effect, Without Pay!!!

One of Jay-Z and Beyonce's songs, "Black Effect," leans heavily on a Jamaican artist, who claims she was never given proper credit or compensation … despite being the leading voice on the track.

RAYSHARD BROOKS EMOTIONAL ATLANTA MEMORIAL SERVICE

Rayshard Brooks' family and friends honored him Monday night during a moving memorial service in his Atlanta neighborhood.

Trump signs executive order on policing amid mounting pressure over lethal incidents

"I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish," Trump said of the families of those killed by police. But Democrats panned his measure.

T-Mobile Outage Sparks Rumors Of Nationwide DDoS Attacks

On Monday, it was widely reported that a number of services in the U.S. were experiencing outages that some suspected could have been the result of a DDoS attack, short for a distributed denial-of-service attack. A DDoS attack attempts to take down servers by flooding them with traffic.

Trump’s Economic Advisor Says Systemic Racism Does Not Exist

During a disheartening, yet not surprising interview, Donald Trump's director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, was asked by CNBC's Closing Bell anchor, Sara Eisen, to address past comments that he made regarding the non-existence of systemic racism in America. However, instead of attempting to clean up his words, he doubled down on them.

Instagram CEO Says It Will Be Analyzing How Its Policies Affect Black Users, Will Look Into Harassment, Algorithmic Bias And More

Instagram announced it will be looking into the effects its policies have on Black users.

Central Park Karen Has a History Of False Accusations & Over-Dramatics; Tried To Get Doorman Fired and Sued After Dating a Married Man

Amy Cooper, the infamous "Karen" from Central Park, who falsely accused bird watcher Christian Cooper of threatening her life when he asked that she put her dog on a leash, has a history of false accusations and "Karen-like" behavior, according to the New York Times.

Dad Released On Bond After Video Shows His Two Children Climbed Into Hot Truck On Their Own

On Saturday, an Oklahoma man was arrested after his two children were found dead in his hot truck. Now, just days later, the father has been released.

Aaron Glee Reportedly Confessed to the Murders of 19-Year-Old BLM protester Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-Year-Old Victoria Sims

In an exclusive report by the Daily Mail, the alleged killer of a 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester and a 75-year-old woman has admitted to killing both.

Minnesota Freedom Fund Under Fire for Only Spending $200K to Bail Out Protesters Despite Receiving Millions in Donations

The Minnesota Freedom Fund is trending and not for a good reason. After announcing on Twitter that only $200,000 has been spent to bail out protesters, people are wondering what is going on with the more than $30 million the organization has received through donations.

People With O Blood Type Are Less Likely To Contract COVID-19, According To A Preliminary Study By 23andMe

In a preliminary study of over 750,000 participants, data revealed that people with an O blood type appeared to have a type of protective barrier against COVID-19 when in comparison to all other blood types. The results also showed that O blood types are 9-18 percent less likely to test positive for the coronavirus than any of the other blood types.

Nick Cannon – Mother Of His Youngest Child, Brittany Bell, Announces She’s Pregnant

Nick Cannon's youngest child, Golden Cannon, is becoming a big brother. Nick Cannon's baby momma, former pageant queen – Brittany Bell – announced her second pregnancy in a creative way. She posted a sweet photo of her and Nick Cannon's three-year-old son, Golden, in a superhero costume and cape that read:

O.J. Simpson Says NFL Should ‘Play National Anthem When Players Are In Locker Room’ To Avoid Kneeling Controversy

Many celebrity athletes have been weighing in on their thoughts about kneeling during the National Anthem and former NFL running back O.J. Simpson gave his perspective on the topic.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports Officially Welcomes Lonzo, LaMelo & LiAngelo Ball To Roster

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation Sports agency have officially signed the Ball brothers on Monday (June 15th). The Brothers, Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball, were previously represented by their father LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand. They were reportedly in talks of joining the Roc Nation family back in April.

