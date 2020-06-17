Don’t Expect Howard Stern To Say “I’m Sorry” For 1990’s Ted Danson-Whoopi Goldberg Parody Involving The N-Word and Blackface

Howard Stern is hitting back after Donald Trump, Jr. retweeted footage of the legendary radio shock jock appearing in a Pay Per View TV special in blackface and using the N-word.

Stern was spoofing the controversial and now infamous New York Friars Club roast Ted Danson gave his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg back in 1993.

In the special, Stern was playing Danson on the ‘New Year’s Rotten Eve 1994,’ with Sherman Hemsley (‘The Jeffersons,’ ‘All in the Family,’ ‘Amen’) playing Goldberg, and Stern’s sidekick Robin Quivers playing herself asking the two questions.

Now, filmmaker Tariq Nasheed has posted a video of that particular scene, and Trump, Jr. has recently shared it.

Stern has said on his show that he has “evolved” from his raunchier days.

“The big headline is this, and this is my fear in all of this,” Stern said during his Sirius XM radio show on Monday. “I was able to change my approach, and able to change my life, and you know, how I communicated. You know, if I had to do it over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson — a white guy in blackface doing, you know — yeah, I was lampooning him, saying, ‘Hey, f***, I’m going to shine a light on this,’ but would I go about this the same way now? Probably not.”

Stern added that was not going to apologize. He also blames Trump, Jr. for the video’s re-circulation on social media, and is assuming that his father is behind the attack, especially during the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

