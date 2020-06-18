The Bijou Star Files: Aunt Jemima Getting The Boot And Uncle Ben Is Next

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 18, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

AUNT JEMIMA CANCELED!!!Co. Admits She’s a Racial Stereotype AND UNCLE BEN MIGHT BE NEXT

Aunt Jemima syrup is no more — ’cause the parent company is retiring the image and name after more than a century, while publicly copping to the fact she’s a giant stereotype. Read More

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine makes proposals for police reform: Full list

On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a series of proposals for police reform in the state, which would improve the training, oversight and overall work of law enforcement. Read More

CRYING COPDRIVE-THRU DELAY TRIGGERS BREAKDOWN… Fears McDonald’s Messing with Her Order

A police officer canceled her McDonald’s drive-thru order … because she feared employees were messing with her food — so she gave a tearful plea to cut cops some slack … and show some appreciation. Read More

DeMario Jackson Says Matt James’ Final Rose Will Be Under Intense Scrutiny

DeMario Jackson — who crossed interracial dating lines in ‘Bachelor’ nation — says the franchise’s first black leading man is gonna get blasted for his final rose pick … there’s just no way around it. Read More

Michael Jordan Game-Worn Jersey From Last Playoffs w/ Bulls Hits Auction Block for $500K!!!

One of the last Chicago Bulls jerseys Michael Jordan’s ever rocked is about to hit the auction block … and is expected to sell for half a MILLION dollars!! Read More

O.J. Simpson – Ford Motors To Release New Bronco On Ex NFL Star’s Birthday

Ford Motors has announced the return of its Bronco, 24 years after it was removed from the company’s lineup. The most coincidental part about the return of the Bronco is that it will debut on July 9, which happens to be O.J Simpson’s 73rd birthday. Read More

Meek Mill Suggests Black Officers Should Make Up Half Of The Police Force In Black Neighborhoods

Meek Mill has been using his platform to advocate for change within the criminal justice system for years, and she is continuing to do so throughout this time where black people are being killed at the hands of the police. Read More

NBA Youngboy Posts Video With Rumored New Girlfriend On Instagram

It appears that NBA Youngboy has a new boo—and he has just made things Instagram official by posting a video of the rumored new couple. However, the first thing on everyone’s mind is where is NBA Youngboy’s “wife” Yaya Mayweather during the latest relationship news. Read More

Marques Houston Responds To Allegations About Dating His Fiancée While She Was Underaged

The internet claims to have receipts about Marques and his soon-to-be wife dating while she was underaged, and Marques says it was all a lie. Read More

Guy Asks for Venmo to Tap Dance Above His MAGA Neighbors, Raises $10k

A man in Cleveland was not expecting the huge viral reaction he got when he posted a sign on his apartment window as a joke. Read More

5-Year-Old Wandering in Middle of Night Leads Police to Mother’s Slain Body

A 5-year-old child was wandering alone in the middle of the night in a town in New Jersey and eventually led police to the murder scene of the child’s mother. Read More

Say What Now? Man Fined for Farting ‘With Full Intent’ at Police Officers

The culprit was fined $560 after he “rose slightly from the park bench, looked at the officers, and let go a massive intestinal wind.” Read More

Off-Duty Cop Pummels Walmart Customer in Front of Wife and Children Over Closing Time Dispute [Video]

The man, who could not speak English, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Read More

Former Cop Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged with Felony Murder, His Partner Will Testify Against Him

The former Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks in the back and killed him has now been charged with felony murder. Read More

ELDERLY BUFFALO PROTESTER GETTING DEATH THREATS …Not Safe To Go Home

The elderly man who was violently shoved to the ground by cops in Buffalo can’t go home whenever he’s released from the hospital … because there are threats against his life. Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS D.A. CHARGES SHOOTING COP WITH FELONY MURDER …Death Penalty On The Table

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement as well, saying, “It is my hope that justice will be served—not only for the family of Mr. Brooks, but for the victims and families of the other use of force cases waiting to be resolved by the District Attorney. My condolences and prayers remain with the family of Mr. Brooks, as well as the other families awaiting justice.” Read More

PRESIDENT TRUMP AMERICA WANTS ME MORE THAN 2 TERMS… Allegedly Told Xi, Bolton Book Claims

President Trump is down to amend the Constitution so he can stay in office as long as he wants, or at least that’s what he told China’s Prez … according to Trump’s former national security advisor. Read More

