The Bijou Star Files: The Celebration Of Juneteenth Plus Guess Who Got Married?

Akron Police identify three suspects in murder of 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford, believe shooting was case of mistaken identity

Akron police have identified three suspects involved in last weekend’s shooting death of teenager Na’Kia Crawford. In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Akron Police Chief Deputy Jesse Lesser announced that warrants had been taken out on the following three suspects: Read More

What is Juneteenth? Marking the end of slavery in America

The news was delivered to slaves in Texas in 1865, more than two years after Lincoln declared the end to slavery. Read More

Willow Smith Says ‘Cancel Culture’ ‘Doesn’t Lead to Learning’ in Juneteenth Red Table Talk Episode

On Juneteenth, the Red Table Talk will tackle cancel culture. Read More

Louisville Courthouse Being Boarded Up Ahead of Breonna Taylor Announcement

“Multiple staffers said they were all asked to leave the building and that they were told, privately, that a decision was being announced soon on Breonna Taylor.” Read More

Colin Kaepernick Joins Board of Directors at Medium to ‘Elevate Black Voices’

Colin Kaepernick has a new job to add to his resumé. Read More

Cream of Wheat is considering changing its packaging, too

Saying it doesn’t want to “inadvertently contribute to systemic racism,” the company that makes Cream of Wheat said it’s considering making changes to the breakfast food’s packaging. Read More

Supreme Court blocks President Trump from ending DACA program for young immigrants

The Supreme Court ruling is a big win for 650,000 ‘Dreamers,’ young immigrants who were brought to the country as children and are protected from deportation. Read More

Ohio to reallow practice for all contact sports beginning June 22

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday that practice for contact sports will be permitted beginning on June 22. Read More

Raven-Symone Announces Marriage On Instagram—“I Got Married To A Woman Who Understands Me”

It appears that congratulations are in order for Raven-Symone—who just announced that she recently got married!. She broke the happy news on Instagram with a short and sweet caption along with her brand new wife. Read More

Terry Crews Says He’s Discounted By Some Members Of The Black Community For Having A Mixed-Race Wife

Terry Crews has been on the defense lately since making controversial tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement. Read More

Sean Kingston To Start Professional Boxing League For Rappers, Soulja Boy Reportedly Considering Joining

Sean Kingston is trying to expand his portfolio beyond the music world and we ain’t mad at him! Sean is reportedly starting his own professional boxing league for rappers, according to The Blast. Read More

Michelle Unloads On Tamar Braxton After She Claims Tamar Shaded Her About A Possible Verzuz Battle—“You Slept With Jermaine Dupri’s Daddy!”

It now appears that K. Michelle and Tamar Braxton are once again feuding. Following Tamar’s appearance on TS Madison’s show where she was asked if she would battle K. Michelle in a Verzuz matchup…K. Michelle has now accused Tamar of sleeping with Jermaine Dupri’s father. Read More

2 Chainz Sued By Pablo Escobar’s Family For $10 Million For Using The Name For His Atlanta Restaurants

It appears that 2 Chainz may have a very costly legal issue on his hands—one that could require him to pay millions. According to reports, 2 Chainz is being sued by the family of Pablo Escobar for using the Escobar name for his two Atlanta restaurants…and they want $10 million. Read More

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Signs Exclusive Deal With Spotify For A Criminal Justice Podcast

Kim Kardashian is adding a podcast to her resume, as it has just been reported that she signed an exclusive deal with Spotify! Read More

Vanessa Bryant Introduces ‘Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act’

Vanessa Bryant is lobbying a new measure called the “Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act” — a bill outlining safety measures she hopes will “save many lives.” Read More

Taco Bell Fires Employee for Wearing Black Lives Matter Face Covering

Taco Bell is under fire for firing one of its longtime employees for wearing a Black Lives Matter face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

XXXTENTACION HALF BRO SUES XXX’S MOM FOR $11 MIL… She Jacked MY Cut!!!

XXXTentacion’s been gone for 2 years, but there’s still fresh family drama brewing — his half brother’s suing XXX’s mom, and accusing her of stealing. Read More

JAMIE FOXX BULKS UP TO PLAY MIKE TYSON… Reveals ‘Iron Mike’ Bod

Jamie Foxx is BECOMING Mike Tyson — he’s got the voice down … and now he’s showing off his yoked out body!! Read More

RAYSHARD BROOKS SHOOTING ROLFE TURNS HIMSELF IN …Booked For Felony Murder

Brosnan just spoke publicly for the first time since being charged. His attorney claims the allegations by the D.A. are exaggerated and misleading, and says Brosnan was actually unaware Brooks was shot initially and was trying to figure out what happened. Read More

