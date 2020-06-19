Weekend Watchlist: TV One Premieres New Go-Go Music Documentary “The Beat Don’t Stop” Sunday [Video]

Happy Juneteenth! There’s a whole lot to celebrate this weekend between Juneteenth and Black Music Month so the timing is pretty perfect to tune in to TV One for their original documentary, THE BEAT DON’T STOP, airing on Sunday, June 21 at 8 P.M. ET/7C, followed by an encore presentation at 10 P.M. ET/9C.

The documentary explores Go-Go music, the homegrown genre that has fueled social movements in Washington D.C. and grown to be loved and appreciated across the map. The film, which highlights Go-go’s history, was a year in the making. It features trailblazers, legends, and stars and delves into the evolution of the Go-go culture, celebrating the legacy of the Godfather of Go-Go music, Chuck Brown, and the pivotal role Radio One played as the original broadcast platform for the music genre.

Additionally, it examines the internationally recognized Don’t Mute D.C. movement, which emphasized the music’s power and influence amid a rapidly changing cultural landscape.

“I always sought to represent the underrepresented. I always gave voice to the voiceless, and Go-go was very much that,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman and Founder, Urban One who served as Executive Producer for the project. “We are proud to be a part of the Go-go story and grateful to tell the story of the men and women who helped to create and promote this amazing sound.”

THE BEAT DON’T STOP pays homage to the unique contribution of Go-go music to the musical landscape. It features a host of celebrities, artists, music historians, and community leaders including rapper Doug E. Fresh; band members from Junk Yard Band, Trouble Funk, E.U., Backyard Band, TOB, TCBand Maiesha, and the Hip Huggers; the dance crew Beat Ya Feet Finest; music historians Dr. Natalie Hopkinson and Kato Hammond; music journalists Ericka Blount and Alona Wartofsky; Don’t Mute DCorganizer Ron Moten; talent promoter and former MCA Records executive Bo Sampson; music producerTone P; Radio One Personality Angie Ange; DJ Flexx; hip hop artist DJ Kool; and many others.

Will YOU be watching???

Weekend Watchlist: TV One Premieres New Go-Go Music Documentary “The Beat Don’t Stop” Sunday [Video] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: