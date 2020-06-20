LOCAL NEWS: City of Cleveland Names Karrie D. Howard the New Director of Public Safety

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has sworn in a new Public Safety Director for the city on Jun. 19.

Karrie D. Howard has taken over the job after serving as the assistant director of public safety operations. He was also the chief prosecuting attorney for Cleveland.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This appointment comes following an announcement earlier this week, that Michael McGrath was retiring. The cabinet position deals with matters concerning police, animal control, first responders and other safety issues.

Here is video of the ceremony involving Mayor Jackson and Howard below:

