YoungBoy Never Broke Again Tells J Prince ‘Mind Your F*ckin’ Business’ After Mogul Retrieves Stolen Items

Youngboy Never Broke Again isn’t feeling J Prince‘s doing him a solid.

Earlier this week, thieves had broken into the Baton Rouge rapper’s garage in Houston and made off with car keys and umbrellas to YoungBoy’s Rolls Royce and the keys to his McLaren. J. Prince, being of sound mind and body as a Houston OG, stepped in to help alleviate the situation and got a call from the people who broke into YoungBoy’s home.

“I got a call because the lil homie YoungBoy place got broke into, people went in his place, disrespected different things,” Prince said in a video posted to Instagram. “I got a call about it and the lil homies that went into this place, they want to make this right. Cause they understand that YoungBoy family is OK with me. To make a long story short, I got yo’ keys to your Rolls Royce, the keys to yo’ McLaren. You know, all the sh*t that they took.”

However, YoungBoy was none too happy that the Rap-A-Lot OG got involved or the fact that he made it public.

“I don’t want no friends,” YoungBoy said in a video responding to J Prince. “I don’t want no new relationships. If you got something for me, I got plenty of n*ggas around me you can call. Don’t get on no internet and do nothin’ publicly. Don’t … dealin’ with no f*ckin’ publicity. None of that p*ssy ass sh*t. I’m good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that sh*t cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your f*ckin’ business, mane.”

YoungBoy originally taunted the individuals who robbed him, calling them kids who didn’t know any better and that he wouldn’t dare pay the $30,000 ransom they asked for in regards to his belongings.

“I hate little boys, bruh,” he said. “I ain’t even have sh*t in my cars. I probably had like $20 in them little things, each one of them. Then you gon’ call that you breaking into something? You gotta be smarter than that man. You can’t be stupid like that, doing no broke ass sh*t like that. Then the stupid little muthaf**ka threw a brick and ain’t even hit the f***ing car. N*gga had me thinking it was one of my stupid ass baby mamas.”

