CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder [WATCH]

Father’s Day weekend has a lot going on!

D.L. Hughley tested positive for coronavirus after fainting on the stage at a performance in Nashville, Tennesse.  The comedian says that he didn’t have any symptoms and thought it was just exhaustion.

The “Ay Bay Bay” rapper, Hurricane Chris was arrested after being involved in a shooting in Shreveport, Lousiana. He says it was in self-dense but officers say otherwise based on security footage.

Will Smith gets candid on Red Table Talk about his marriage with his first wife.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Detroit Lions v Denver Broncos

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

18 photos Launch gallery

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Continue reading List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

The coronavirus does not discriminate against color, age, or societal status. As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive caught with the deadly coronavirus. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Below is the official list of celebs diagnosed with Coronavirus. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Hot Spot: D.L. Hughley Tested Positive For COVID-19 & Hurricane Chris Arrested For Murder [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Welp! Keke Palmer’s Facialist Dermaplaned Her Baby Hairs…
 2 hours ago
06.22.20
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
BREAKING NEWS NASCAR STANDS Behind Bubba Wallace Literally…
 3 hours ago
06.22.20
"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show
Alicia Keys Verzuz John Legend Went Down And…
 5 hours ago
06.22.20
House Democrats Hold Forum On Trump Administration Immigration Policies
Muhammad Ali Jr Isn’t Wit BLM and Says…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Exclusives
Close