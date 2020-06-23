The Bijou Star Files: Before Jay-Z and Beyonce’ There Was Tamar !?

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 23, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

PAWS SEEM TO BE GOING UP EVERYWHERE!!

Da Brat Confirms K. Michelle’s Story of Tamar Braxton Being Confronted ‘in the Elevator’ Over Her Affair with Jermaine Dupri’s Dad [Video]

Before the alleged fight between Jay-Z, Beyonce’ and Solange in what has gone down as Elevator Gate, there is confirmation Tamar Braxton was the first. Da Brat, longtime friend to Jermaine Dupri, confirmed K. Michelle’s allegations that Tamar Braxton got into a fight with Jermaine’s stepmother for sleeping with Jermaine’s stepfather Michael Mauldin. Read More

Two hair stylists with the coronavirus wore masks. So did their 140 clients. Of those tested, none got sick

In Missouri, two hair stylists who tested positive for COVID-19 after working in close contact with 140 clients and six coworkers. Local health officials feared it would be the start of a major outbreak. Read More

Swizz Beats Attacks Drake On IG Live and Apologizes; Now Drake’s Crew Wants Beef

Swizz Beats is apologizing for dragging Drake during an Instagram live with Busta Rhymes. Read More

Amazon workers in Chicago are reportedly outraged after they were provided chicken and waffles to celebrate Juneteenth

Workers at an Amazon warehouse in Chicago are reportedly outraged after the company offered employees chicken and waffles to celebrate Juneteenth. Read More

Jimmy Kimmel Announces Vacation Amid Resurfaced ‘Blackface’ Sketch

Popular late-night talk host Jimmy Kimmel is taking a break for a few months while his “cancel party” heats up on social media Read More

Ja Rule Goes Gets Dragged For Viral Greek Restaurant Commercial—Later Clarifies That It Was For A New TV Show & For Charity

Social media was on fire recently when Ja Rule appeared in an instantly viral commercial for a Greek restaurant, as many were scratching their heads trying to figure out why. Well, now Ja Rule has offered up some clarification—and revealed that not only was the commercial for a new TV show he’s appearing on, it was also a tool to raise money for charity. Read More

Tekashi 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj’s New Single “Trollz” Reaches The No.1 Spot On Billboard Hot 100

Congrats are in order to Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj as they are celebrating their latest record “Trollz” reaching the No.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. Read More

Delta Air Lines Confirms About 500 Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19, At Least 10 Have Passed Away

Delta Air Lines has confirmed hundreds COVID-19 cases among employees and at least 10 deaths. Read More

Descendants of ‘Aunt Jemima’ Are Upset with Upcoming Brand Change, Concerned Her Legacy Will Be Erased

The descendants of two women who portrayed the Aunt Jemima character on food products are expressing concerns about the Quaker Oats’ recent decision to change the problematic imagery and brand name. The concern is that their families’ history could be erased. Read More

These 9 Hand Sanitizers Could Be Toxic, Warns FDA

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment.” Read More

D.L. HUGHLEY COVID Diagnosis Means …TESTING FOR CLUB STAFF & CUSTOMERS

D.L. Hughley’s medical scare and subsequent positive COVID-19 test is triggering a major health inspection for the comedy club where he was performing. Read More

AZ TRUMP RALLY CHURCH EXAGGERATED COVID-FREE TECH… So Says Parent Co.

The Arizona church hosting President Trump’s next rally overplayed its hand by claiming it’s got tech to zap away COVID-19 … so say the owners of that technology. Read More

MUSTARD & YG Buy L.A. Restaurants …TEAM UP TO FEED COMMUNITY!!!

Mega-producer Mustard just came up with one helluva remix … not only delivering free meals to those in need, but making sure they’re healthy meals. Read More

NYPD ‘POISONED’ MILKSHAKES COP BRASS BEHIND CONSPIRACY THEORY… Reportedly Made It Up

NYPD brass reportedly cooked up a story about officers getting poisoned at Shake Shack … because the trio of cops who complained about a funny taste in their milkshakes never even got sick. Read More

Lil Boosie’s Case Against Dillard’s Has Been Dismissed

Remember back in 2017 when rapper Lil Boosie sued Dillard’s for racially profiling him inside one of their stores? Well, it looks like a judge has just dismissed the case. Read More

