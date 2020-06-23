CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio Teens Return from Myrtle Beach with COVID-19

Array

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Bellaire Schools Superintendent Darren Jenkins says that a number of his students took their annual trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and came back with way more then just a tan. They tested positive for COVID-19. The numbers are unclear, and it was a diverse group.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

More than just Ohio students returned home with the virus. Myrtle Beach Sun News posted this video below:

According to NBC4i.com, the Department of Health Commissioner, Rob Sproul, posted, “91 people went to Myrtle Beach. 45 are Belmont County residents. Already 14 have tested positive. Our COVID 19 numbers were slowing down. And now this. This is not what we wanted.”

Bellaire Schools Superintendent Darren Jenkins said, “There were graduating seniors from our district and Shadyside and other places. There were underclassmen, and there were those who had graduated several years ago.”

So Bellaire has suspended all extracurricular activities for the time being, and has closed the buildings to everyone.

For more information, click here.

Ohio Teens Return from Myrtle Beach with COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
FBI Say’s NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace Was Not Target…
 1 hour ago
06.23.20
J Prince Responds To NBA Youngboy: “I See…
 6 hours ago
06.23.20
10 items
These Stunning Princess Photos Are The #BlackGirlMagic You…
 7 hours ago
06.23.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…
 11 hours ago
06.23.20
Exclusives
Close