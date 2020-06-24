The Bijou Star Files: Rayshard Brooks Epic Homegoing Celebration

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 24, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

RAYSHARD BROOKS Atlanta Funeral MLK’S DAUGHTER GIVES POWERFUL SPEECH

Another profound speech was just given by Ebenezer Baptist’s own minister, Raphael Warnock, who said what happened to Rayshard Brooks was just a small piece of a much larger issue in America … namely, mass incarceration, which he likened to modern-day slavery. Read More

Donald Trump Confirms There Will Be Another Stimulus Package, Says It Will Be Very Generous

While there have been many stimulus package proposals since the first one rolled out, we haven’t seen any come to fruition. It looks like, however, another package might be coming sooner than we think, according to Donald Trump. Read More

Houston Music Mogul J Prince Issues A Warning To NBA YoungBoy: ‘You’re Not A Friend Or Enemy Today. Let’s Keep It That Way’

Man, 2020 just keeps throwing us curveballs. Who knew that one of this year’s rap beefs would be between 20-year-old NBA YoungBoy and 55-year-old Houston music mogul J Prince? Read More

T.I. Set To Teach “Business Of Trap Music” Class At Clark Atlanta University This Fall

T.I. is well-known for his music and acting throughout the years—but now he’s adding higher education to his resume. It has just been announced that T.I. is set for Clark Atlanta University, where he will teach a class this fall about the financial aspects of trap music. Read More

The Supreme Court Of Pennsylvania Agrees To Review Bill Cosby’s Appeal Of His 2018 Sexual Assault Case

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said it will accept Bill Cosby’s appeal of his 2018 conviction, creating a possibility of his sex offender conviction getting overturned. Read More

Bubba Wallace responds after FBI says noose found in stall there as early as Oct. 2019

The FBI has decided not to pursue federal charges after reviewing all of the facts in the case so far. Read More

Cuyahoga County Council approves $3 million settlement for father of Aniya Day-Garrett

Mickhal Garrett filed a lawsuit against individuals from the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, along with two daycares Aniya attended Read More

What will college look like in the fall? CSU & other Ohio universities detail plans for return to campus

From daily temperature checks at Ohio State, to plexiglass between desks at CWRU, a look at college safety measures. Read More

Baseball is back! MLB says players will report to camps July 1

The Major League Baseball Players Association have sorted out issues with the league Tuesday ahead of the players returning to the field. Read More

Free Bud Light Seltzer promised for Columbus if it renames to Flavortown

Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus ‘Flavortown’ in honor of celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Read More

Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year or early 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it’s a question of ‘when, not if’ the United States will have a vaccine for COVID-19. Read More

Nestle to Rename ‘Red Skins’ Candy, Says It’s ‘Out of Step’ with the Company’s Values

Nestle, after years of knowing the name of their candy is racist, has decided to change the name of its ‘Red Skins.’ Read More

Porn Actor Ron Jeremy Charged with Three Counts of Rape, Faces Life in Prison

Famed adult film star Ron Jeremy has been accused of raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth Read More

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for ‘Embarrassing’ Blackface Sketches

The late-night host calls it “frustrating” to see his “thoughtless” past weaponized by his critics. Read More

Say What Now? Woman Wanted By Police After Coughing on Baby for Being Too Close [Video]

A Bay Area woman was so upset at a mother and her baby for not being socially distant enough in a yogurt shop — she coughed and spit on the little one’s stroller. Read More

Baltimore Restaurant Owner Apologizes to Black Woman and Her Son Who Were Discriminated Against, Fires Manager [Video]

A Baltimore restaurant has issued an apology to a Black mother and her son after a video that shows the restaurant’s manager’s blatant discrimination went viral Read More

OHIO COPS CALLED ON BLACK KIDS FOR PLAYING STREET FOOTBALL… Cops Join Game!!!

Shout out to 3 Ohio cops who ended up playing football with a group of kids after someone called police to complain 5 black children had the nerve to be … playing outside. Read More

Louisville detective fired over killing of Breonna Taylor

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience,” the police chief wrote in a termination letter to Louisville detective Brett Hankison. Read More

