Fans of rapper Wiz Khalifa are not rocking with him this morning. A number of fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Wiz after he tweeted he was over wearing a face mask.

“Y’all can have them masks fam.” Wiz tweeted.

Y’all can have them masks fam. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 23, 2020

With many states reopening since the coronavirus pandemic, the minimum requirement is to wear a mask. Here are some of his fans’ reactions to remind him of the influence he has in sending this tweet out and to give Wiz a reality check…

Damn, man, think of your young audience. — Pasquale Gaudio (@squales_) June 23, 2020

you can just stay inside then, fam. — k🪐die (@codeeannnn) June 23, 2020

How do you feel about wearing a mask? Do you agree with Wiz?

Wiz Khalifa In Hot Water Over Mask Tweet was originally published on kysdc.com