AHMAUD ARBERY: All Three of the Men Involved Have Been Indicted

It looks like Ahmaud Arbery is finally getting the justice he deserves.
The three men who have alleged to have been involved in his murder have now been indicted by a grand jury with each one facing nine counts.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The Cobb County District Attorney posted on social media Wednesday the grand jury’s indictment formally charges Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William R. Bryan on the following counts: malice murder, felony murder (four counts), aggravated assault (two counts), false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Arbery, who was out running as part of his exercise, was shot to death on Feb. 23.
The two McMichaels were arrested earlier in May, while Bryan was taken into custody several weeks later following the release of additional video evidence.
Bryan was the one who was filming the encounter involving Arbery, Travis McMichael, and Greg McMichael, in which it would not go public until a little over two months.
More on the charges against the three men:
The official indictment reads that the McMichaels and Bryan “did unlawfully, with malice aforethought, cause the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a human being, by unlawfully chasing him through the public roadways of the Satilla Shores neighborhood in pickup trucks and shooting him with a shotgun.”
An arraignment has yet to be scheduled.
