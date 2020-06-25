CLE Police Search For 12 Year Old Boy Missing Since Saturday!

Cleveland! One of our young men is missing.

12 year old Deonte “DJ” Bennett was last seen on Saturday night [June 20th]. He had gotten into an argument with his grandmother and left their home on E. 139th street around 9:45pm according to police.

Deonte was last seen wearing a black shirt with red white and blue stripes on the arms. . .grey basketball shorts and was carrying a turquoise backpack. Bennett is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are saying he could possibly be in the Miles Park School area or near his aunt’s house in the 12300 block of Ferris Avenue. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deonte “DJ” Bennett should contact CLE police.

