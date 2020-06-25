CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship! [WATCH]

If you’re having trouble in your relationship, today’s Eva’s Corner may help you!

Losing yourself in a marriage or partnership can be a huge deal-breaker because it can lead to resentment of your partner. Eva shares how it’s your responsibility to not get so lost in your partner’s life that you forget about your own. Don’t forget to pour into yourself, fill your passions, and think about yourself because it will only make you and your relationship better.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

9 photos Launch gallery

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Continue reading These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

Angelina and Brad called it quits, but we’ve still got some great celebrity couples to admire.

Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
Happy Birthday La La! A Look At Her…
 5 hours ago
06.25.20
Sephora & Instagram Collab On A Dope Digital…
 5 hours ago
06.25.20
5 Changes To Expect When You Visit The…
 6 hours ago
06.25.20
12 items
Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique…
 6 hours ago
06.25.20
Exclusives
Close