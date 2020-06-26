CLOSE
Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking Baby Hairs, Bantus & Door Knockers

This new doll from Mattel's BMR1959 line is giving us life with these laid edges!

Barbie BMR1959 line

Source: Barbie / Courtesy of Barbie

While it may have taken them twenty years to finally make a Black doll, Barbie continues to innovatively show us how and why inclusion matters.

Over the past decade, the Mattel-owned iconic doll company has continued to step up with adding more and more dolls that reflect the reality of America. Their newest edition, well let’s just say, it’s giving me all the “Around The Way Girl” life!

Meet this doll from their BMR1959 line ($29.99)! Sis, with flexible knees to drop it Megan Thee Stallionstyle, is giving you door knocker earrings, along with lavender and pink bantu knots and adorable laid baby hairs. (Perhaps she’s using Pattern Beauty’s new edge control.)

So fresh. So clean. So #Barbie. This second collection in the #BMR1959 line celebrates Barbie’s fashion heritage by drawing inspiration from today’s hottest streetwear trends,” the brand wrote on their Instagram page on Thursday.

 

Now let’s get into her outfit, shall we? She is finishing off her lewk with “a boxy houndstooth blazer over a neon co-ord set with a patent leather look,” Barbie.com noted. Then, peep her yellow sneakers.

Perfection.

 

Barbie BMR1959 line

Source: Barbie / Courtesy of Barbie

Now, if you are wondering what BMR means, as Glamour pointed out, “the “BMR” in BMR1959 collection stands for Barbara Millicent Roberts, which happens to be Barbie’s full name. The year 1959 is when the first doll was released.”

This doll is part of

 

Clearly, Black Twitter was here for this:

You love to see it!

When I was a little girl, which felt like a lifetime ago, most of the Barbie selections were white and if they were Black, let looked like white Barbies dipped in chocolate. But thankfully, the new generation of Black girls who love the iconic Mattel dolls have options and better examples that mirror their own reflection.

Nowadays, these not all of the dolls are stick-thin and blond, perpetuating a limiting and oppressive white standard of beauty. This new crop has real curves and thighs; fros, twists, and purple hair; and come in a range of skin colors from the lightest cafe au lait to the deepest of melanin. Not to mention, our babies can have dolls that embody some of our most cherished Black sheroes, such as Rosa ParksAva DuVernay and Hidden Figure’ Katherine Johnson.

Man, time is a changing and these new additions continue to show that Mattel is looking to move forward, not back.

Around The Way Girl! Meet The Barbie Rocking Baby Hairs, Bantus & Door Knockers  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Exclusives
