The Bijou Star Files: Krazy ‘Karen’ Got The Wrong One Baby Uh-Huh

SACRAMENTO ‘KAREN’ KNOCKED OUT After Calling Woman N*****

According to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Dept. … deputies responded to a call of 2 females fighting at a 7-Eleven on June 22. When they arrived, the woman who got beaten up was being treated by medical workers for minor injuries, but the other woman had left. Read More

[WARNING THIS VIDEO IS GRAPHIC]

Despite coronavirus pandemic, Trump administration urges end to Obamacare

A new report shows a 46% year-over-year increase in the number of people who signed up with HealthCare.gov after losing their workplace coverage. Read More

Eazy E’s Daughter Expresses Frustration Over Not Being Able To Sample Her Father’s Music Following Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song Sampling Him

Eazy E’s daughter is not happy about not being able to sample father’s music—and she took to social media to explain why. Read More

Nigerian Businessman Hushpuppi Arrested For Allegedly Scamming Over $435.6 Million

Raymond Abbas, better known as ‘Hushpuppi’ on the ‘gram, was arrested by Dubai police for allegedly scamming over 1.6 billion Dirham—which equals to about 435.6 million American dollars. Read More

Beyoncé To Be Honored With The Humanitarian Award At The 2020 BET Awards

The 2020 BET Awards go down this weekend, and some special moments from the upcoming show are still being announced. This year Beyoncé will be honored with the Humanitarian Award. Read More

Justin Bieber Sues for Defamation Following Sexual Assault Accusations

Justin Bieber is fighting back against two social media users (who may actually be the same person) who accused him of sexual assault earlier this week. Read More

Osundairo Brothers to Testify Against Jussie Smollett

The two brothers at the center of the Jussie Smollett hate crime fiasco have reversed their decision and plan to testify against Jussie. Read More

Elijah McClain Case Reopened in Colorado, Special Prosecutor Appointed

The death of Elijah McClain, who died last year after being stopped by police and put into a chokehold, is being reinvestigated after much public outcry. Read More

Joy Reid Set To Become Cable’s First Black Female Prime-time Anchor

Joy Reid is about to make history as cable’s first black female prime-time anchor. Read More

13-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot in Neck While Teaching Mom TikTok Dance Inside Home

The bullet went through a “Chicago Lives Matter” sign before hitting Amaria Jones. Read More

REP. NEAL DUNN: MASKS, QUARANTINES ARE OVERKILL …

Congressman Neal Dunn says his FL constituents don’t need masks or quarantine — despite skyrocketing COVID-19 stats, he’s ignoring science. Interesting, for a guy who’s also a doctor. Read More

NYPD COP ARRESTED FOR USING CHOKEHOLD …Victim Out Cold After 8-12 Secs.

The cop who was caught on video seemingly using a chokehold on a man he was trying to detain … has now been arrested. Read More

WINN-DIXIE SUPERMARKETS CONSIDER CHANGING 95-YEAR-OLD NAME …After George Floyd’s Death

One of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast is considering dropping its name after nearly 100 years … a move triggered by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Read More

DISNEYLAND & DISNEY WORLD SPLASH MOUNTAIN WILL BE RE-THEMED… Make Way For Disney’s 1st Black Princess!!!

Disney’s making waves after announcing its iconic Splash Mountain ride will be re-themed after the studio’s first Black princess in “The Princess and the Frog.” Read More

COLIN KAEPERNICK: ‘MULTIPLE TEAMS’ INTERESTED… In Signing Quarterback

“multiple” teams and at least one head coach have legitimate interest in signing the QB before the start of the season Read More

NORTH CAROLINA COPS 3 FIRED FOR RACIST RANTS …One Urged Civil War vs. Black People

Three Wilmington PD officers in North Carolina have been canned after a video recording revealed “extremely racist” comments and disturbing conversations. Read More

CDC Expands Guidelines on Americans At Risk Of Severe COVID-19

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention widened its warnings regarding individuals who are at risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, claiming that younger people who are obese or live with other health conditions can become seriously ill if contracted. Read More

