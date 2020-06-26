CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Loni Love Talks Details In Her Memoir “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Loni Love joins the show to discuss everything in her memoir, “I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To.” Her new book discusses everything in life from overcoming homelessness, changing careers from an engineer to a comedian, and growing up in the projects of Detriot.

She even discusses finding love in places and her career on The Real. The situation with Tamar Braxton even has a chapter where she goes into the details of what happened with her departure.

[caption id="attachment_818947" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Nobody saw this coming, NOBODY. Fresh off the release of his latest album TM104: The Legend of the Snowman, the T R A P S T A R confirmed he is dating Jeannie Mai from The Real. All of Twitter is literally the blinking white guy. The “enTRAPreneur” and  The Real co-host made their swirl official with some professional photos shared exclusively by People Magazine. The couple was all dolled up for their big debut with Jeezy in a tuxedo while Mai was rocked a gown at inaugural SnoBall Gala. The event raised money for his non-profit, Street Dreamz. https://www.instagram.com/p/B1xH2KTJzxt/   As you can imagine, Twitter was thrown into a bevy of feelings ranging in, awwwws, rolling eyes and outright confusion to the new couple. Rumors of the two dating each other began to pop off when Malika Haqq shared a photo featuring them on her Instagram account. Well, we went and comprised all of the reactions to the newest “celebrity power couple.” You can check them all out in the gallery below.

