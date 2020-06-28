Happy Birthday Bradley Beal! Here Are His Top Plays From This Season So Far

Washington Wizards Guard, Bradley Beal turns 27 today and will be returning to play in his 7th year in the NBA when the season resumes next month. Beal was drafted by the Wizards in the first round in 2012 on his 19th birthday and has continued to prove his value with the team. Last summer he recommitted to D.C. and develops more and more as the team’s leader but no one would have predicted this holt in the season. With the 22-team return set up for the bubble in Orlando, Beal will have a chance to lead the fight in getting the Wizards into the playoffs.

It’s been three months without basketball so to refresh your memory check out the video below by AIR Highlights of Beal’s top plays of the 2019-2020 season so far…

