LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland East Side Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized

An amazing new street mural on Cleveland’s east side was hit with vandalism overnight.
It was the new ‘Black Lives Matter’ artwork that was created on E. 93rd Street.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Phrases like “Stop killing each other” and “BLM is Marxist” were written inside some of the creatively-decorated letters of the mural, which spans the street with the words “Black Lives Matter” spelled out on the asphalt.
Ricky Smith, a local artist who led the art project in response to the protests of police violence and racial injustices across the country, remained optimistic after learning of the vandalism, responding to News 5’s inquiry, “It’s cool. It’s expected. I just go down and repaint it.”
Smith told a user on social media he was not going to let any of the vandalism ruin the project.
Each letter had a unique design that was created by different artists from the Cleveland area. They each had the innovation that was able to fit with the mission of the massive project.
Since the development of the mural, members of the community have visited the location to see how the progress.
