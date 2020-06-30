CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Mootown Creamery of Berea Wants Customers to Quit Yelling at Masked Employees, Especially Teenagers

High Angle View Of Ice Cream In Container

Source: Frank Kreidler / EyeEm / Getty

One of the local ice cream shops in the Cleveland area has had it with customers going after employees wearing masks in midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.  So it has now taken their stance on social media.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Mootown Creamery posted on its Facebook page Tuesday morning about customers mistreating workers, who are mostly teenage girls, for wearing state-required masks during the coronavirus pandemic. The owner made the decision to also require guests to wear masks while in the store, saying it’s for the protection of employees and customers.

Here is Mootown’s Facebook post below:

The post reveals that some of the younger employees have cried from the reactions of the customers.

Mootown has also mentioned that if those who don’t like the changes and rules can “go somewhere else if you want to behave that way,” and that they “are not going to ruin the experience for everyone else.”

The popular creamery also took the time to thank those who have been supportive and encouraging in adjusting to the COVID-19 guidelines while staying open.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Mitch Diamond and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Frank Kreidler / EyeEm and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Videos
Latest
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 4 hours ago
06.30.20
Couple points guns at protesters marching to St. Louis mayor's home to demand resignation
St. Louis Couple Aims An AR-15 Style Riffle…
 6 hours ago
06.30.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Fantasia! Here Are 10 Times She…
 6 hours ago
06.30.20
Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith (5) reacts to a play during their game against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, June 11, 2015. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News
SPORTS: J.R. Smith Reportedly Set to Join the…
 23 hours ago
06.29.20
Exclusives
Close