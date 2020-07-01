The Bijou Star Files: August Alsina Confirms His Past Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 1, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

August Alsina Confirms His Past Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith & Reveals He Got Will Smith’s Blessing

If you’re here it’s because you’re just as curious as we are when it comes to this very complicated, very vague yet detailed, maybe love triangle between August Alsina, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith. Now, there have been rumblings in Hollywood that the Smiths ALLEGEDLY have had extra martial affairs for quite some time. Though we can not confirm or deny that, we will say August Alsina had something to say about it! Read More

Anika Noni Rose & Kerry Washington Express Their Interest In Doing Voice Work As Animators Seek More Black Voices For Black Characters

As many of you know the recent climate of the world has brought about a change in many different industries. As many start to show their allyship for the Black Lives Matter movement, changes are being made left and right to show improvement. Read More

Terry Crews Once Again Facing Backlash After Tweeting—“We Must Ensure #BlackLivesMatter Doesn’t Morph Into #BlackLivesBetter”

Terry Crews has found himself in hot water again for controversial comments! Following multiple recent instances of online backlash due to his opinions on #BlackLivesMatter—Terry Crews is now in the middle of new criticism after implying that #BlackLivesMatter could turn into Black people thinking they are superior. Read More

Texas Woman Pops Off, Calls Her Boss a N*gger After Getting Fired [Video]

A woman in Texas spiraled into a racist tirade against her Black boss after he fired her — and had the nerve to pop off and call him the N-word on camera. Read More

North West Makes Cameo In Kanye’s Powerful New Music Video for Wash Us in the Blood

“Wash Us in the Blood” is Kanye’s first collaboration with Dr. Dre. North West makes a surprise cameo at the end of her father’s new music video featuring Travis Scott. Read More

Essence Responds to Allegations of Sexual Harassment, Intimidation and Pay Inequity

The parent company of Essence magazine and the Essence Festival of Culture responded this week to a blistering anonymous essay alleging sexual harassment, pay inequity, intimidation and a toxic work environment at the company. “We deny the accusations and refute them without reservation,” reads the headline of the statement from Essence Ventures. Read More

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Sexuality, Coming Out and Her Father on Facebook Watch Series

“I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women. ”Paris Jackson is opening up about her private life like never before in the new Facebook Watch series, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn.” Read More

Senate extends Paycheck Protection Program for coronavirus relief

The surprise development late Tuesday extends the popular subsidy program for small businesses through through Aug. 8. Read More

Weinstein, sexual misconduct accusers reach tentative $19 million settlement

The deal would permit accusers to claim from $7,500 to $750,000. Harvey Weinstein and his former studio’s board have reached a nearly $19 million settlement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers, New York state’s attorney general and lawyers in a class-action lawsuit said Tuesday. Read More

No More Drama, Lots More Rosé: Mary J. Blige Announces Sun Goddess Wines Collection

Mary J. Blige is offering fans some summer sips of rich bish juice. The songstress, 49, recently announced the launch of her very first very special Sun Goddess Wines collection. Read More

#BlackGirlMagic: Bozoma Saint John Named Netflix CMO, Company Commits $100 Million Investment Into Black Communities

A former Uber and Apple exec has a shiny new gig. Bozoma Saint John, the former head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music who stole the show at Apple’s 2016 streaming service presentation before becoming Uber’s Chief Branding Officer, has a new role. Read More

Please, Take Our Money: Disney PIXAR’s New Flick ‘Soul’ Looks Phenomenal, Stars Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett & More [Video]

Soul is an animated feature starring Jamie Foxx, Phylicia Rashad, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey, Questlove, and Daveed Diggs. Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) is a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. Read More

