SPORTS: Cleveland Browns 2020 Preseason Cut in Half as the NFL Reportedly Makes the Move Across the League

The NFL is adjusting its preseason for this year, as reported by ESPN.

That means the Cleveland Browns are going to see less play time before the regular season.

Instead of four games, the Browns are only playing two because of the ever-evolving climate in midst of the cornavirus pandemic.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

ESPN said the league is eliminating weeks one and four of the preseason, meaning the Cleveland Browns would no longer play the Buccaneers or the Bears, but they will still play the Packers and Vikings. At this moment, the Browns would kick off the preseason in Green Bay against the Packers on August 22, with the game on News 5.

At least two games in preseason are better than no games and no preseason.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

[ione_media_gallery id=”3939160″ overlay=”true”]