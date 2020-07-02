The Bijou Star Files: D.L. Hughley Says He Unknowingly Spread COVID-19

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, July 2, 2020: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

D.L. Hughley Reveals He Unknowingly Spread COVID-19 to His Staff & Everyone He Came in Contact With

D.L. Hughley says that while he had no idea he was positive for COVD-19 until he passed out on stage, prior to that incident he passed the virus on to everyone he came in contact with.

Gov. Mike DeWine expected to announce school reopening guidance today with Ohio’s next phase plan

'These new plans will take us into the next phase — a distinct and different phase — of continuing to keep Ohio open as we head into the second half of 2020.'

Should school athletes have to sign COVID-19 waivers?

Attorneys say some waivers are going too far. Athletes in one local school district are in a tough spot: Either they sign a coronavirus waiver, or risk not playing.

JR Smith has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, JR Smith has signed his deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and will reunite with LeBron James.

Vanilla Ice Staging Live Fourth of July Concert in Texas Even as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The '90s icon calls for fans to bring their dancing shoes, bikinis and Speedos, but no mention of masks.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Try’

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together.

‘Permit Karen’ Now Has Protesters Outside Her Home After Calling the Police on Black Neighbors

The New Jersey woman who's been dubbed 'Permit Karen' now has to deal with protesters marching outside of her residence because she decided to call the police on her Black neighbors.

Garcelle Beauvais Talks ‘Pressure’ Being First Black Woman on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: ‘I Didn’t Want to Be Labeled Angry’

Garcelle Beauvais is speaking out about the anxiety she faced ahead of her first season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Apple Studios Drops $120 Million on Will Smith ‘Emancipation’ Action Thriller About a Runaway Slave, Directed By Antoine Fuqua

Apple has acquired the rights to 'Emancipation,' an action thriller about a slave on the run from the Confederacy in the midst of the Civil War, journeying north to join the Union Army.

Why Phaedra Parks and Boyfriend Medina Islam Waited to Have Sex

The former RHOA star is back on reality TV and giving an intimate look inside her love life.

White Dad Charged With ‘Malicious Wounding’ for Shooting Daughter’s Black Boyfriend Three Times, Released on $500 Bond

The man is a known KKK member, according to civil rights attorney Ben Crump. A white Virginia dad who allegedly shot his daughter's Black boyfriend several times has been released on $500 bond.

Richelieu Dennis Steps Down as CEO of Essence Communications Amid Allegations

The women behind The Truth About Essence essay that went viral over the weekend seems to have had an effect. Richelieu Dennis has been replaced as CEO of Essence Magazine — which was one of the essay's requests.

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina’s Relationship Allegations

Jada Pinkett Smith says August Alsina is lying when he says that the two had an affair and that it was approved by husband Will.

OFFSET Tells Baby Mama In Paternity Case …GIVE OUR DAUGHTER MY LAST NAME!!!

Offset's got a few requests in his ongoing paternity case with one of his baby mamas … and chief among them — he wants their 4-year-old daughter to have his last name.

Amazon Launches New Social Viewing Feature, Watch Party; Allows 100 Users To Watch Content At The Same Time

On June 29, Amazon launched their new feature Watch Party, which will allow 100 Amazon Prime Video users to watch shows and movies at the same time. For Prime members, the new feature is free.

Terry Crews Opens Up After Receiving Backlash Over His Recent Tweets: “Black People Must Be Allowed To Have Other Views”

On Tuesday morning, actor Terry Crews made a tweet that did not sit well with many people. In his tweet, he suggested that the Black Lives Matter movement would lead to Black supremacy.

The $600 federal unemployment benefit ends this month. GOP senators say enough already.

Republicans contend the income boost has given people a reason not to go back to work.

