LOCAL NEWS: Akron City Council Considers Making Mask Wearing Mandatory in the City

Akron could be the next big city in Ohio to have its residents, employees, and visitors wear masks at all times.

Councilwoman Tara Mosley-Samples has drafted an ordinance that would require masks at all public locations, unless a person is eating, works in a place that prohibits facial coverings, working alone in an assigned area or has health reasons.

According to the draft of the ordinance, anyone found in violation of the ordinance could be charged with a misdemeanor.

This comes after Dayton took the step to become the state’s first city “to require masks.”

The ordinance is slated to be introduced on July 13.

 

