Columbus’ Mayor Andrew Ginther announced during a press conference that he is signing an executive order mandating that people must wear a face covering or mask while in public in the metro area.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Public areas include retail stores, restaurants (except when eating), Salons, Baber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Daycare and Day camps, and when on Public Transportation. Exceptions are children under the age of six, if you have a medical or behavior disability, and people trying to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired.
TRENDING STORY: Columbus City Schools Leaders Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year
Ginther explained his reasoning for the mandate during his press conference, “the fact is the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community continues to rise,”
As of today, Franklin County hit a new single-day high of COVID-19 cases. Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for City of Columbus, joined Mayor Ginther at the press conference to explain further the state of health for Franklin County as it pertains to COVID-19.
The Latest:
- Herman Cain Diagnosed With COVID-19, Ended Up Hospitalized
- DISCUSSION: Should Mask Wearing Be Mandatory in the City of Cleveland?
- Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order Requiring All Texans To Wear Masks Or Face Coverings In Public
- Washington Football Team Announces “Thorough Review” Of The Team’s Name
- HU! Five-Star High School Basketball Recruit Makur Maker Commits To Howard University
- FedEx Calls For Washington Football Team’s Name Change, Nike Pulls ‘Racist’ Apparel From Website
- The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully Supports Black Lives Matter, But Not You Know Who!
- Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?
- LOCAL NEWS: Akron City Council Considers Making Mask Wearing Mandatory in the City
- City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public
City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com