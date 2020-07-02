CLOSE
Coronavirus COVID-19
HomeCoronavirus COVID-19

City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public

The business women wearing masks

Source: FatCamera / Getty

Columbus’ Mayor Andrew Ginther announced during a press conference that he is signing an executive order mandating that people must wear a face covering or mask while in public in the metro area.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Public areas include retail stores, restaurants (except when eating), Salons, Baber Shops, Tattoo Parlors, Daycare and Day camps, and when on Public Transportation.  Exceptions are children under the age of six, if you have a medical or behavior disability, and people trying to communicate with someone who is hearing impaired.

TRENDING STORY: Columbus City Schools Leaders Announce Plans For Upcoming School Year

Ginther explained his reasoning for the mandate during his press conference, “the fact is the number of cases of COVID-19 in our community continues to rise,”

As of today, Franklin County hit a new single-day high of COVID-19 cases.  Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Health Commissioner for City of Columbus, joined Mayor Ginther at the press conference to explain further the state of health for Franklin County as it pertains to COVID-19.

Watch the full press conference below:

The Latest:

 

City of Columbus Now Requiring Face Coverings in Public  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of "No Safe Spaces"
Herman Cain Diagnosed With COVID-19, Ended Up Hospitalized
 50 mins ago
07.03.20
Gov. Abbott Issues Executive Order Requiring All Texans…
 3 hours ago
07.03.20
us-politics-health-virus
The Daughter of #45’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway Fully…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles - August 17, 2018
Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Back Together?
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Exclusives
Close