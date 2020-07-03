After pressure from sponsors, the Washington Football team announced they will undergo a “thorough review” of the team name. In the statement from the team, owner Dan Synder said: “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Head coach Ron Rivera added: “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

And here it is: the Redskins are undergoing a thorough review of the team’s name. And let’s be clear: There’s no review if there’s no change coming. Redskins on way out. pic.twitter.com/ZrS3cCvhMg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

On Thursday, FedEx called for a change in the nickname saying, “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name.“ FedEx has naming rights to the team’s stadium under a $205 million deal that runs until 2025. The team is looking for a new stadium in Washington, D.C. but local officials have stated that will not happen without a name change.

Nike removed all Washington gear from their website.

RELATED: FedEx Calls For Washington Football Team’s Name Change, Nike Pulls ‘Racist’ Apparel From Website

RELATED: George Preston Marshall Statue Removed From RFK Stadium

Washington Football Team Announces “Thorough Review” Of The Team’s Name was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: