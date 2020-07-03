DISCUSSION: Should Mask Wearing Be Mandatory in the City of Cleveland?

One of the members of Cleveland City Council is introducing legislation that will soon have everyone wearing masks in the city with the Coronavirus pandemic still going on.

Having on face masks and coverings would help decrease the spread of the virus.

Councilman Tony Brancatelli is planning to bring this new act to the attention of his colleagues at the next meeting on July 15.

The legislation would require all individuals to wear a mask or face covering when out in public settings with an exemption for children under the age of two and for those with medical conditions that are affected by the masks or face coverings. “It’s past the time to do this,” Councilman Brancatelli said. “With the increase in cases, we need to protect our residents as well as our businesses from having to shut down again.”

So what do you think? Should Cleveland make having face masks and coverings in public areas mandatory?

