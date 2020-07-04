REPORT: ABC Is Giving ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’ The Boot!

ABC has yet to announce it, but the afternoon edition of ‘Good Morning America,’ known as ‘GMA3,’ is changing things up.

Unfortunately, the new look will not include Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer as their show, ‘Strahan, Sara, and Keke’ has reportedly been cancelled.

Replacing the trio, who have not been hosting the 1 p.m. hour since March, will be a new ‘GMA3’ with the title ‘What You Need to Know.’

From EURweb:

The network yet to announce the daytime show is over, but a spokesperson said: “We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.” An insider explained, “’Strahan, Sara and Keke’ is put on hiatus and it doesn’t look like it’s going to come off.”

As for ‘GMA3,’ a lot of the staffers involved will be able to continue, with a source adding that “everyone is still getting paid.”

While Strahan still serves as co-host on the main ‘GMA,’ it is not known what the status is right now for both Haines and Palmer.

The hope is that all three will end up on the new ‘GMA3’ in the future. We hope so too, as the ratings were reportedly increasing as the format featuring the three hosts had “found its rhythm.”

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Lou Rocco and Getty Images