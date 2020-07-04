CLOSE
SPORTS: 31 MLB Players All Have COVID-19

It has been disclosed by both the MLB and MLBPA that 31 players have recently tested positive for coronavirus.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

All told, MLB said it conducted 3,185 samples, with 1.2% coming back positive. In addition to 31 players testing positive, seven staff members also had a positive COVID-19 result.

There has been at least one person, either a player or staff member, in a total of 19 teams that have come back with a positive test result for coronavirus.

Regardless of the diagnosis of each player and staffer, workouts for all 30 teams at different stadiums across America are underway as the shortened 2020 is about to get started later this month with the action taking place in hub cities.

Testing for COVID-19 will happen “frequently.”

 

