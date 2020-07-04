SPORTS: NFL Tight End David Njoku Wants to Leave the Browns

There’s a member of the Cleveland Browns that now has a desire to play for a different NFL team.

Tight end David Njoku is requesting a trade from the team, according to a report from ESPN.

The network’s Adam Schefter has even spoke with Njoku’s agent Drew Rosenhaus.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Rosenhaus spoke with the Browns on Friday and told the team that Njoku wanted to be traded, Schefter reported. The team apparently expressed their desire to keep Njoku, who was drafted in 2017 with one of the Browns’ first-round picks, but the tight end was insistent on a trade, Schefter said.

Njoku and his agent wants the trade to happen before July 25, when training camp is scheduled to begin.

1/2 Browns’ TE David Njoku and his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked today for the team to trade him. The Browns told Njoku they would like to keep him, but Rosenhaus told them he’s intent on a trade. They want a trade before training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

2/2 About David Njoku’s trade request today to the Browns, agent Drew Rosenhaus said: "It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2020

Njoku produced “1,066 receiving yards and nine touchdowns with a catch percentage of 58.9%” during his time with the Browns. He was only able to play four games last season after suffering through a wrist injury.

He also has a fifth-year option on his contract, in which the Browns decided to apply.

