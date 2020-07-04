LOCAL NEWS: You Are Now Required to Wear Masks At All Times at the Cleveland Zoo

If you are planning to visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, you may have to take a lot more precaution.
The popular local attraction has now required face coverings all of its paid visitors at all times. It is now in full effect following the city’s Mayor Frank Jackson signing a mandate to have masks being worn in outside and inside places.
This also comes as Cuyahoga County is currently in Level Three of Ohio’s Public Advisory Health System emergency. This means “very high exposure and spread” that would have “face coverings while in public.”
Now the local zoo is taking steps to do its part to help curb the coronavirus pandemic that is still looming across the area, state, nation, and world.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
They have limited zoo capacity by approximately 75% and now require ticket reservations. All guests with reservations are permitted during Zoo hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each morning is designated for vulnerable populations, but it is not required.
Some indoor areas are closed, however guests can still enjoy the zoo’s outdoor habitats, as well as select attractions, dining and retail.
Physical distance is enforced with visitors to be six feet apart from one another. Look for the zoo to also have customers to “observe one-way aisles and walkways” at select parts of the attraction.
