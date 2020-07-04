LOCAL NEWS: You Are Now Required to Wear Masks At All Times at the Cleveland Zoo

If you are planning to visit the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, you may have to take a lot more precaution.

The popular local attraction has now required face coverings all of its paid visitors at all times. It is now in full effect following the city’s Mayor Frank Jackson signing a mandate to have masks being worn in outside and inside places.

Beginning today, facial coverings are required for guests planning to visit the Zoo. Daily reservations for general admission are available through July 19 at https://t.co/1nTWTXvReQ. pic.twitter.com/EgO1u0Z2zI — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) July 4, 2020

This also comes as Cuyahoga County is currently in Level Three of Ohio’s Public Advisory Health System emergency. This means “very high exposure and spread” that would have “face coverings while in public.”

Now the local zoo is taking steps to do its part to help curb the coronavirus pandemic that is still looming across the area, state, nation, and world.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Announces Reopening Plan – advance reservations are required for all Zoo visits; tickets available soon. Read more at https://t.co/L7zbkLsljS. 🦏 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/ZR5KdDlkGQ — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) June 12, 2020

They have limited zoo capacity by approximately 75% and now require ticket reservations. All guests with reservations are permitted during Zoo hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each morning is designated for vulnerable populations, but it is not required. Some indoor areas are closed, however guests can still enjoy the zoo’s outdoor habitats, as well as select attractions, dining and retail.

Physical distance is enforced with visitors to be six feet apart from one another. Look for the zoo to also have customers to “observe one-way aisles and walkways” at select parts of the attraction.

Tickets available for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! For guest safety, reservations to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo are required for all visitors, reservations are available through June 30 at https://t.co/1nTWTXvReQ. 🦒 #FutureForWildlife pic.twitter.com/ozAn56NGDa — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (@clemetzoo) June 20, 2020

