CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

OHIO: You Are Now Required to Wear Masks at All Time at Kalahari in Sandusky

Receptionist lady welcomes her customer with protective face mask

Source: mustafagull / Getty

If you want to spend a day, weekend, or week at the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky, there is a new requirement that has now taken place.  You have to wear a mask or a face covering.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

All of the popular indoor waterpark and spot’s guests ages two and up are now called for to be admitted with face masks in order to get in.

This comes after there have fear and worry from Erie County health officials regarding “social distancing violations” since Kalahari’s June 19 reopening.

While you need to have a mask to get in and wear one “throughout the premises,” you don’t need to wear one when you eat and take part in the water attractions.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Please note, the CDC has advised masks should not be worn in water because they can be difficult to breathe through,” the resort said in a statement. “As a result, masks are prohibited when you are in the water. Physical distancing standards must be adhered to resort-wide.”

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of mustafagull and Getty Images

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos
Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Ohio

Videos
Latest
Minnesota Twins Archive
SPORTS: 31 MLB Players All Have COVID-19
 15 hours ago
07.03.20
ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" - 2019
REPORT: ABC Is Giving ‘Strahan, Sara and Keke’…
 16 hours ago
07.03.20
Premiere Of "No Safe Spaces"
Herman Cain Diagnosed With COVID-19, Ended Up Hospitalized
 17 hours ago
07.03.20
Judge Orders Court Transcripts Released In Nipsey Hussle…
 18 hours ago
07.03.20
Exclusives
Close