LOCAL NEWS: Man Reportedly Shot at Beachwood Place

There was a shooting that took place at Beachwood Place on July 3 according to police officers.

One person was shot, though he is expected to make a full recovery after he was “transported to the hospital.”

An investigation was soon conducted into the crime.

Police sources confirm one man was shot inside Beachwood Place Friday. Sources say the suspect and victim knew each other. No word on any arrests. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 4, 2020

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

A witness told FOX 8 a group of men started arguing near a shop on the lower level, then one man pulled a gun and shot someone. People began running from the scene.

The mall was soon put on lockdown shortly thereafter.

Several of the stores at Beachwood Place have confirmed they are still open on July 4 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

