According to NewsOne, “with nearly 50 million Black people in the United States, Black consumers spend more than $1 trillion a year. Nielsen, which provides analytical insights about the habits of consumers, released an in-depth look at Black buying power to document the trends associated with that tremendously reliable level of spending.”
So why not use our black buying power to uplift our own by buying something we all use every day….clothes! Ohio is home to thousands of black fashion designers. In fact, Columbus was named the #3 city in the US for fashion just behind New York and Los Angeles. Everything from evening gowns to accessories there are so many talented designers in the Buckeye state to fill your closet with unique items to set you apart from others.
From Cincinnati to Cleveland we’ve curated a list of black designers living and creating in Ohio!
Black Fashion Designers From Ohio
1. Designs by Winborn by Corey Winborn - Columbus, Ohio1 of 27
2. Black Owned Cincinnati, Ohio2 of 27
3. Jamison & Bexley By Jessica S. Columbus, Ohio3 of 27
4. Joans Bridal Couture by Joan Maidson - Reynoldsburg, Ohio4 of 27
5. Kevin Black Collection by Kevin Black - Columbus, Ohio5 of 27
6. Alexandria Jay by Jasmine Burton - Columbus, Ohio6 of 27
7. The House of Isa by Tracy Powell - Columbus, Ohio7 of 27
8. Originalitees Cincinnati, Ohio8 of 27
9. The Kingdom Fashion by Sika InMe - Columbus, Ohio9 of 27
10. Prissy Duck Designs by Stephanie Foster - Columbus, Ohio10 of 27
11. Candence Caprice LLC by Candence Caprice Cleveland, Ohio11 of 27
12. Xantha Designs by Xantha Ward Columbus, Ohio12 of 27
13. Persona Custom Clothiers by Zuri G - Reynoldsburg, Ohio13 of 27
14. Amammre Brand by Esther Sands - Columbus, Ohio14 of 27
15. Man Pro by DameShepp - Columbus, Ohio15 of 27
16. Eninaeg Designs LLC by Geanine Baylor Columbus, Ohio16 of 27
17. Jahi by Akili Cooper - Columbus, Ohio17 of 27
18. PurpleHaze University18 of 27
19. Rust Martin Columbus, Ohio19 of 27
20. Street Art Clothing LLC Akron, Ohio20 of 27
21. Voszi Douglas Columbus, Ohio21 of 27
22. Tone Bekka Columbus, Ohio22 of 27
23. Nia Grain Columbus, Ohio23 of 27
24. NŪ House of Fashion by L'Amour Ameer Columbus, Ohio24 of 27
25. Kennesha Nycole LLC by Kennesha Nycole Columbus, Ohio25 of 27
26. Designs By Tabi by Tabitha Abney Columbus, Ohio26 of 27
27. Jasimine Agape Columbus, Ohio27 of 27
