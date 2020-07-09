Joy Reid Says Her Primetime MSNBC Show Will Address Race, Policing And ‘Issues We Need To Reckon With’

Continue reading We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump’s Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump's Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

[caption id="attachment_3920464" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] The president's inability to control his apparent disdain for Black women -- especially those who are journalists -- was on display (again) for the whole country to witness when he attacked Yamiche Alcindor during a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis. No, this is not a reference to last week when Donald Trump said the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour asked a "nasty" question for seeing if he had any words of reassurance for the American public that was facing a pandemic unlike any ever seen in this lifetime. (As you'll see, the word "nasty" is part of a familiar refrain uttered by Trump when discussing Black women.) Trump was at it again Sunday afternoon when Alcindor asked him yet another question that Americans deserved to have answered before he unleashed his fury on her and ignoring the question amid the country's death growing toll from the coronavirus that he did not respond to adequately. The entire episode promoted the hashtag #WeLoveYamiche to become one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Sunday and into Monday. For those who have been paying attention, Trump's unprovoked attacks on Black women is nothing new. But as the pressure on Trump builds up after it becomes increasingly apparent how badly he fumbled protecting the United States against the coronavirus, it was hard not to reflect on how his renewed attacks on Alcindor were nothing but the president following his script for how he treats any Black woman in his presence who questions his actions as president. The fact is that Black women have emerged as a formidable force against the president and have had no problem returning his fire and further exposing his contempt for them. On Sunday, Trump had the audacity to tell Alcindor to "be nice" immediately after he scolded her for asking him about his open doubts that New York City -- the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. -- needed as many ventilators to treat patients as it had requested. "You've said repeatedly that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don't actually need," Alcindor began during a press conference in the Rose Garden. "You said New York might not need 30,000..." Trump then cut her off and lied that he "never said that" before resorting to a racist trope. "You know, why don't you people," he began before continuing, "why don't you act in a little more positive? It's always trying to getcha." Alcindor, undeterred, continued with the question while Trump mocked her place of employment, didn't offer an answer and ironically advised her to "be nice. Don't be threatening." Watch the unfortunate episode below. https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/1244440589069881345?s=20 Nevermind the fact that Trump did in fact cast doubt on the number of ventilators states were requesting as hospitals begin to reach full capacity treating coronavirus patients. "I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump told Sean Hannity during an interview on Fox News on Thursday night. "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’" The unfortunate episode that played out on live TV on Sunday offered the American public its latest chance to see Trump attack a Black woman out of apparent frustration that he was being called out for what has come across as incompetence during a public health crisis. Scroll down to see 12 other times Trump attacked Black women under similar circumstances.