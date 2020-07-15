CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Passes Bill Involving Fines and Facial Coverings

An amended part of the mandatory mask legislation in Cleveland has been passed with adjustments on fines for individuals and organizations.

Members of City Council passed with a 14-1 vote.  Only Ward 8 Councilman Michael Polensek voted “no.”

This was made after the City of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County received hundreds of messages on those had violated the mask wearing rule, especially “under the Public Health Advisory Alert System.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The legislation makes mask not wearing a mask a civil violation with a $25 fine for each offense. Businesses that violate the state’s mask order will first receive a warning for and then a $1,000 fine and a $3,000 fine for subsequent offenses.

Cuyahoga County is one of twelve that are in Level 3 of Ohio’s Alert System that requires facial coverings in public areas.

 

