LOCAL NEWS: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Names Edward Malesic Their New Bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has announced a new bishop after the last one, Bishop Nelson Perez, had left back in January of 2020 for a position out-of-state.

Taking over for Perez is Bishop Edward C. Malesic, who arrives from Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where he had been in a similar position since 2015.

The news was made official by the Vatican as Malesic was introduced in Cleveland on July 16.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Malesic graduated from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg in 1978. Upon entering the seminary, he carried out ecclesiastical studies at Pontifical College Josephine in Columbus, where he obtained a Bachelor’s in Philosophy.

Malesic officially was ordained as a Priest with the Diocese of Harrisburg in 1987.

