Gary's Tea: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt

Our prayers go out to Tamar Braxton. Her boyfriend found her in their Los Angeles hotel room unresponsive.  He believes that it is a possible suicide attempt due to the singer taking an unknown amount of pills while drinking.

50 Cent never misses a chance to be petty.  He came for Nick Cannon throwing shots because Cannon lost his show, Wild ‘N Out.  This is not the time to troll.

Gary’s Tea: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

