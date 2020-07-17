Juvia’s Place Newly Released ‘The Nudes’ Collection Is A Must Have

Got nudes? If you don’t, no worries because beauty brand Juvia’s Place just dropped a collection that will fill that particular void (unless your head was in the gutter).

A few months ago, I shared my thoughts on two of my favorite Juvia’s Place products; the long-lasting liquid lipstick and I Am Magic Velvet Matte Foundation. Today, I am back to share the brand’s latest release, “The Nudes” collection for lips. The collection consists of 12 lipsticks, seven glosses, and six lip liners, all nude shades. The lipsticks are all velvety matte and if they are anything like their liquid velvety matte lipsticks they apply smoothly, last long, and are highly pigmented.

Juvia’s Place is an African-inspired beauty brand that has gained the respect of millions thanks to their highly pigmented lip, eye, and face products. Although the brand can’t boast the longevity of beauty staples like MAC Cosmetics, and Maybelline, Juvia’s Place definitely has the attention of beauty’s top influencers, celebrities and beauty enthusiasts, like myself.

I am a huge fan of lipstick and yes, I own hundreds (judge your mama) but I haven’t been able to find a nude lippie or a nude lippie and liner combination that I love. Honestly, since I can’t do the most with eyeshadow, I love bold lipsticks which is why I haven’t placed much energy into finding a nude lipstick I love. Maybe I will try a few of these and see what happens since they have an array of options. Oh and if I do, you know I will take a few pics for a #TriedIt.

Juvia’s Place is known for creating products that accommodate all skin tones from the lightest to the most melanated. The Nudes lip collection brings new meaning to the phrase send nudes and we are here for it, how about you?

The Nudes collection is available at Ulta and of course on the Juvia’s Place website. The collection is very budget-friendly; the lipstick is $14, the gloss is $13 and the liners are $10. They also have a bundle for the real beat face honey’s who want allum, which is priced at this $250. Don’t forget to signup for Juvia’s Place newsletter or simply check their website periodically because they are always having a sale.

