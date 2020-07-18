CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80

US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis has passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the 60’s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders,  and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend.

Democratic Pesidential Debate Hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Rest In Power JOHN LEWIS

USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

24 photos Launch gallery

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Continue reading A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis

Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Fox&apos;s "The Masked Singer" Premiere Karaoke Event
Nick Cannon’s New Syndicated Talk Show Postponed to…
 6 hours ago
07.17.20
Senate Incumbent Thad Cochran Faces Challenge From Tea Party-Backed State Sen. Chris McDaniel
Chuck Woolery of ‘Love Connection’ Changes His Tune…
 7 hours ago
07.17.20
Taco Bell fast food restaurant
Taco Bell is Getting Rid of 12 Items…
 8 hours ago
07.17.20
‘I May Destroy You’ Forced Me To Confront…
 9 hours ago
07.17.20
Exclusives
Close